GAMEE Trading Up 31.2% This Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,637,931 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp. GAMEE’s official website is token.gamee.com.

GAMEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

