GamerCoin (GHX) Reaches One Day Volume of $206,506.00

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $206,506.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official website is gamerhash.io/en. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.

GamerCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

