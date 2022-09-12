Gamestarter Tops One Day Volume of $64,008.00 (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Gamestarter has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $64,008.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter’s genesis date was July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

