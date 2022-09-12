GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. GameStop has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.