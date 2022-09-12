Gary Bowman Sells 4,903 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.68 million, a PE ratio of 328.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $232,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

