Gary Bowman Sells 4,903 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance
Shares of BWMN stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.68 million, a PE ratio of 328.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group
Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.