Gather Hits One Day Trading Volume of $164,897.00 (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Gather has a total market cap of $943,011.54 and approximately $164,897.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gather has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Gather coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gather alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,340.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00473050 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00063548 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork.

Buying and Selling Gather

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.