GATX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $96.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GATX will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,402,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

