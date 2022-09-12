Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Gear Energy Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of GXE opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.42.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Gear Energy news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,400.88. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$50,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$169,585. Also, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,400.88. Insiders have bought a total of 109,968 shares of company stock valued at $141,279 in the last quarter.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

