Geeq (GEEQ) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $3.48 million and $1.21 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,190.84 or 0.99411563 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00036305 BTC.

Geeq is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

