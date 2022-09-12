Gems (GEM) Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gems (GEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Gems has a total market cap of $129,790.61 and $30,263.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,127.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00473569 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars.

