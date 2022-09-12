Gene H. Wickes Sells 13,925 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $213.80 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $249.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

