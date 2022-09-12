Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $3,717.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

