Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $657,820.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genocea Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

