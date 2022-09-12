Genshiro Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Genshiro has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Genshiro has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $44,195.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Genshiro

Genshiro (CRYPTO:GENS) is a coin. It launched on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

Genshiro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

