Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.20.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $163.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.