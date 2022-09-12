GeoDB Tops One Day Volume of $4,567.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $416,760.24 and approximately $4,567.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,338.17 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051347 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00475104 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00063723 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,941,419 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.