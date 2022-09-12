GET Protocol (GET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63,596.00

GET Protocol (GET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00008279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $63,596.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,779.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00066169 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005403 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00074941 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

