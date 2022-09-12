GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
Shares of GIGM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.97.
About GigaMedia
