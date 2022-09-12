Glenview Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Glenview Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 794,995 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Sabre worth $35,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Sabre by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 273,566 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,617,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,496,000 after purchasing an additional 206,725 shares during the period.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

