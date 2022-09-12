Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $116.44 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,640 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 2.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of AmerisourceBergen worth $116,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 181.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

ABC stock opened at $147.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

