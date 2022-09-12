Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $136.89 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306,415 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 2.8% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $136,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.78 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

