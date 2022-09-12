Glenview Capital Management LLC Makes New $39.71 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,021,530 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,707,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

