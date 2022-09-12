Glenview Capital Management LLC Makes New $55.06 Million Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,744,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,059,000. Valvoline makes up 1.1% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Valvoline as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VVV opened at $28.90 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.