Glenview Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,262 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 2.16% of Myriad Genetics worth $43,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,061,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,874,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of MYGN opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.74. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

