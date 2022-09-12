Glenview Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,303 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Element Solutions worth $67,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $19.33 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

