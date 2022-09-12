Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 11,325 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $46,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

NYSE:NSC opened at $249.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.