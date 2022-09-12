Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 225,940 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,940 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Hologic worth $27,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.16 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

