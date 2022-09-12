Glitch Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21,658.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Glitch has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $21,658.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Glitch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol. The official website for Glitch is glitch.finance.

Glitch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.