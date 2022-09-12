GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $202,263.95 and $84.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,395.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.42 or 0.07655297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00171830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00273430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00737833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00575409 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000931 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.