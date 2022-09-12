Gnosis (GNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.97 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $434.60 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $168.48 or 0.00751457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,417.65 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00476132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. Facebook | Discord “

