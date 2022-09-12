Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,341.06

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $130,341.06 and $47.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

