Golem (GLM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $400.29 Million

Golem (GLM) traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Golem has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $449.43 million and approximately $400.29 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,412.35 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00480512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005294 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

