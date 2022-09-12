Gondola Finance (GDL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Gondola Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gondola Finance has a total market cap of $10,585.12 and approximately $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gondola Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,228.61 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00473524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00064273 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Gondola Finance Coin Profile

Gondola Finance is a coin. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin.

Buying and Selling Gondola Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

