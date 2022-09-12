Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,034 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.16% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $9.81 on Monday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

