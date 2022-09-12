Gourmet Galaxy Market Capitalization Reaches $81,100.35 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $81,100.35 and approximately $88,066.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00749881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. The official website for Gourmet Galaxy is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

