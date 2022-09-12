Govi (GOVI) Price Hits $0.25

Govi (GOVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Govi has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $293,590.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,653.60 or 0.99945652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,810,146 coins. The official website for Govi is www.cvi.finance. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Govi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.