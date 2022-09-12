Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBNH. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Clarus Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

GBNH stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a market cap of $46.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 204.64% and a negative net margin of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

