GreenTrust Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $57,383.59 (GNT)

GreenTrust (GNT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One GreenTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenTrust has a market cap of $57,383.59 and approximately $11,461.00 worth of GreenTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GreenTrust has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GreenTrust Profile

GreenTrust was first traded on April 8th, 2021. GreenTrust’s total supply is 122,370,632,962,504 coins and its circulating supply is 28,751,949,576,000 coins. The official website for GreenTrust is www.greentrusttoken.com. GreenTrust’s official Twitter account is @GNT_token. The Reddit community for GreenTrust is https://reddit.com/r/Greentrustoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenTrust Token uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards a greener economy goal.GreenTrust Token is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network, capable of allowing users to reduce their carbon footprint.GreenTrust Token is conceived as an upgraded, tokenized version of a cryptocurrency, providing advanced features via a highly generalized programming language based on the latest blockchain-agnostic standardsTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

