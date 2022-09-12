Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

