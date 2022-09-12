Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Stan Klimoff Sells 12,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GDYN stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,046 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $21,818,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 107.2% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,349,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 499,263 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

