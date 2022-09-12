Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Stan Klimoff Sells 12,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Grid Dynamics Price Performance
GDYN stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
