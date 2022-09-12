Gridcoin Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $37,041.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,411,752 coins and its circulating supply is 415,758,720 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

