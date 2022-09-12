Grimm (GRIMM) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Grimm has a market capitalization of $74,150.80 and $9.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grimm has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00774491 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Grimm
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
Grimm Coin Trading
