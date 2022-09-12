Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $6.62 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $134,544.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,391.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.96 or 0.07699078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00170893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00273646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00726397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00574378 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000939 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

