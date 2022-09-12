Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $358.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $375.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $145.72 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.51.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

