Guggenheim Boosts POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target to $22.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 156.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Sunday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

Shares of PNT opened at $8.57 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $772.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of -0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.