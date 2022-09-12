Guggenheim Boosts POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target to $22.00

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 156.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Sunday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

Shares of PNT opened at $8.57 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $772.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of -0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.