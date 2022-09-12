Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

