Gulden One Day Trading Volume Hits $142.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $142.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00277211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001276 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002328 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.14 or 0.02845455 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gulden is www.gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

