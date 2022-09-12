GXChain Hits One Day Volume of $31,078.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. GXChain has a market cap of $48.05 million and approximately $31,078.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002870 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021542 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012108 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00012626 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000056 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

