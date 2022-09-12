GYSR (GYSR) Price Hits $0.10

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYSR has a total market capitalization of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.

GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr.

