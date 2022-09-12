H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by Citigroup

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

